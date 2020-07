A Birmingham university expert will speak in an online lecture hosted by Erasmus Darwin House.

Dr Malcolm Dick will give the talk on Inventing the West Midlands and the Black Country in the 18th and 19th Centuries on 3rd August.

The lecture will be held on Zoom with an opportunity for questions after the event.

Tickets are £6 and can be booked by calling 01543 306260 or visiting the Erasmus Darwin House website.