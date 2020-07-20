Lichfield’s MP has hailed a “phenomenal effort” by a local community as the development of a new sports facility reached the latest phase.

Michael Fabricant joined residents to receive the official sign from the Football Foundation for the Abbots Bromley Sports Association site.

Chris Wood, Louise Haywood, Ian Haywood, John Stevenson from the Abbots Bromley Sports Association with Michael Fabricant MP

It comes as the second phase of the development nears completion, with two football pitches and the already laid cricket pitch taking shape at the Lichfield Road facility.

The project began in 2003 and has seen villagers raise £700,000 to make the scheme a reality.

“This has been a phenomenal effort by local people and the sports ground will be an incredible asset to the community. “The Abbots Bromley community has pulled together with their vision to create these facilities which will become one of the finest in the Midlands – the village is to be congratulated. “I am looking forward to visiting again and maybe pulling the first pint when the clubhouse is opened in the future. “This has been a fantastic venture – particularly in these difficult times – and I fully support and congratulate the Abbots Bromley Sports Association with what they have achieved.” Michael Fabricant MP

When completed the facility will feature tennis and netball facilities as well as clubhouse.

Chris Wood, from the association, said: