The headteacher of a Lichfield primary school has praised pupils for their “adaptability” during the coronavirus crisis.

The school year came to an end following months of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gemma Grainger, headteacher of Chadsmead Primary Academy, said the efforts of pupils to ensure learning could continue even when traditional classes were cancelled should not be overlooked.

Gemma Grainger

“As we close this challenging school year, I would like to thank our Chadsmead community. “Thank you to the children for your adaptability and for your resilience in a time that may feel like we have lost so much. “To our families, thank you for your collaboration, becoming teachers in your own homes to support instruction.” Gemma Grainger

The headteacher also hailed the efforts of teachers who had worked under difficult circumstances.