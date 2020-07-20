Fruit and vegetables

A new community initiative in Lichfield is hoping to cut food waste and help residents out.

The Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe is launching a ‘share stall’ in the city.

From today (20th July), residents will be able to drop off fruit or veg at risk of going to waste with people able to take items from the stall outside Frank Halfpenny Hall on George Lane.

A spokesperson said:

“If you’ve got fruit or veg at risk of going to waste – whether it’s from your fridge or a garden glut – please bring it down and see if anyone else can make use of it. “You can also see if you can make use of anything others have left. “Our stand is arriving next week but we thought the sooner we start, the sooner we can start reducing waste. “This is a trial to see if the idea works and we will be learning as we go.” Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe spokesperson

For more details, see the Lichfield Repair and Share Cafe Twitter page.