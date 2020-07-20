Don’t miss out!
Residents have celebrated the second anniversary of their care home opening.
A BBQ and music afternoon was held to mark the occasion at The Spires care home.
Bunting was donated by a member of St Chad’s Church to help decorate the courtyard for the outdoor event.
General manager Amy Doyle said:
“Residents and the team have been through quite a journey over the last two years, especially over the last few months.
“Many special friendships and bonds have been made during the time we have been open and our garden party was a wonderful way to celebrate being together.
“We would like to thank Iva from St Chad’s church for making and donating the bunting we used – we hope to use this for many celebrations it was a lovely gesture from her and brightened up our party.”Amy Doyle