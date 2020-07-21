Don’t miss out!
Lichfield could be transformed if the city centre was fully pedestrianised to create a cafe culture, an MP has said.
Michael Fabricant said the rise of al fresco food and drink in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic could create a positive shift for the city.
The Conservative MP said moving disabled parking and putting limits on when deliveries would be the key.
“I have spoken in the past about continuing to work from home where possible when the pandemic is over with the consequence of less pollution and fewer blocked roads – but town and city planners should be flexible and learn from COVID-19 too.
“I believe that in Lichfield, the inner heart of the city – Bore Street, Bird Street, Market Street and Dam Street – should be permanently pedestrianised with access only for deliveries at specified times.
“Other cities have done this years ago to great success. Disabled parking can be made available adjacent to the pedestrianised zone and adequate parking – able and disabled – would have to be provided.
“A single retractable bollard in Tamworth Street, operated by an electronic pass, would ensure that only essential vehicles could still get through.
“It would transform the very essence of our city for the better.”Michael Fabricant MP
Social distancing measures introduced during the coronavirus crisis mean that businesses are utilising additional space outside premises in order to keep serving customers.
“The temporary pavement cafés allowed in Bore Street and elsewhere arising from emergency COVID legislation show the way.
“Pedestrianisation will encourage tourism and boost our local economy. The evidence from elsewhere in the country is that it becomes a magnet for visitors and results in a more imaginative and diverse retail and dining offer.
“It would need imagination and flexibility from Staffordshire County Council who have authority over highways, but even they may have to admit that keeping cobble-stoned Bird Street open as a traffic throughway is neither practical nor desirable.”Michael Fabricant MP
“Pedestrianisation is always controversial”
The current one way route through Lichfield city centre offers disabled parking spaces.
“Of course, I am well aware that pedestrianisation is always controversial.
“The able and disabled understandably and inevitably worry initially about access while shop keepers are concerned about reduced passing trade.
“But elsewhere over the last forty years, pedestrianisation has been shown to encourage footfall and make for a cleaner and more pleasant shopping and dining experience – and this rewards locals as well as visitors.
“Pedestrianisation logically follows on from the cobble stoning of the city centre.
“While this is essentially a council matter, I have asked Lichfield District Council leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, to give this matter some thought and I hope that it will eventually be incorporated into the council’s developing plans for Lichfield’s future.”Michael Fabricant MP
Can you tell us why you voted against the protection of the NHS from Brexit Trade deals last night Mr Fabricant?
https://evolvepolitics.com/heres-a-list-of-all-338-tory-mps-who-voted-against-protecting-our-nhs-from-brexit-trade-deals-last-night/
Totally agree with the pedestrianisation of Lichfield, have seen this working well in other cities and towns (resident of Dam St)
Mr Fabricant, why did you also vote against the Djanogly amendment to require parliamentary approval for trade agreements? Did blind party loyalty trump representing your constituents and protecting their interests?
This isn’t “taking back control”!
I’m intrigued as to how disabled parking provision could be made “adjacent to the pedestrianised zone”. What does this mean?
He seemed quite dismissive on social media when challenged about parking provision, particularly for disabled people, so a bit of clarification on what he envisages would be welcome.
I also am interested as to why Mr Fabricant voted as he did – I guess he will cite the whip …but also the Russia Report eh ?.. corruption throughout Government
Would be great idea to take traffic out of centre. Extremely dangerous at the moment not one thing or another. People dont always seem aware of pedestrians.
Good luck with the pedestrian idea Michael! I remember when the ‘semi pedestrian’ area was first put in place- completely ignored by most motorists, it was even ‘policed’ at busy times to inform and encourage proper use- useless!
Part of the centre is supposed to be pedestrianised now but ruined by the council failing to fine cars illegally accessing it.
Is where MF is sitting the same area where the council were fining disabled drivers for obstructive parking only a few weeks ago.
Regarding the nhs vote surely the government aren’t going to renege on their promises!
The amount of non-disabled traffic going through Lichfield city centre is already too high. Also, I doubt this will be implemented due to the delivery vans and vehicles required to supply market stalls too.
Have already raised issue with you re cafe setting up in disabled spaces despite cafe having designated outdoor space. The issue could be easily solved if the same exit out could be made entrance as well & closing off market square area for pedestrianisation making it accessible for all.
This would allow delivery drivers to drop off in this area as well & bike users to safely leave bikes.
Other than that you are making the mobility shop inaccessible.
Not sure how this fits in with Lichfield Council’s “masterplan” where it has designated particular “quarters” – I believe it is four – to rejuvinate Lichfield city centre now that the big new retail scheme is a dead duck?
Our MP is claiming popular support for this idea but just like the folly of creating a drinking and dining facility in the market square, which would have become a no-go zone for a majority of the public, I doubt very much if everyone is in favour. Pedestrianising the city centre and relocating disabled access and parking away from the main shopping areas will effectively deter many from visiting Lichfield. We have an ageing population so access for all and disabled parking should be among the priorities. Shopmobility’s new location away from the city centre is a classic example of how not to do it. I fear our MP’s plan falls into the category.
Just because he enjoyed an “al freesco” refreshment whilst sat in a disabled parking bay on a dry afternoon, does not mean the whoole city should be pedestrianised.
What happens when he returns to London. He won’t care whether Lichfield is pedestrianised or not.
As for the person saying it is currently dangerous for pedestrians, surely you should just open your eyes and be more aware of what is going on around you. If you step into any road you can expect serious things to happen. Lichfield city centre is no different to any road.
MF does as he is told by the Whip’s Office and cannot think for himself. Whenever he is challenged by a constituent, he will not engage in dialogue.
Looks like MF and his Tory colleagues have sold the NHS down the river so that the US can buy large chunks of it. Welcome to the latest US State! Shame on you Michael.
