A football club is on the lookout for girls to join their junior teams.

Lichfield City FC is keen on adding to the ranks of players at a range of age groups.

A spokesperson said they were keen to increase participation among local youngsters, along with securing the future opportunities for existing players

“Without new players some of our girls teams may have to fold. “We are looking girls of any age from 8 to 15.” Lichfield City FC spokesperson

Anyone interested in finding out more about joining one of the teams can email or call either 07814 929010 or 07988 038786.