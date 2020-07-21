A Lichfield retailer says staff will be using face coverings in all stores ahead of a move meaning customers must wear them.

Government rules will see shoppers have to wear a mask or similar covering when entering shops from 24th July.

But Central England Co-op said staff have been told to wear them in stores from yesterday (20th July).

A Central England Co-op staff member wearing a mask while cleaning a basket

Debbie Robinson, the company’s chief executive, said: