Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
A Lichfield retailer says staff will be using face coverings in all stores ahead of a move meaning customers must wear them.
Government rules will see shoppers have to wear a mask or similar covering when entering shops from 24th July.
But Central England Co-op said staff have been told to wear them in stores from yesterday (20th July).
Debbie Robinson, the company’s chief executive, said:
“Nothing is more important to us all at Central England Cooperative than the health and safety of our colleagues and customers.
“Ahead of the official start date of the 24th July for customers to wear face coverings in shops, we have asked colleagues to do so from the start of this week.
“This is to ensure the message is as clear and consistent as possible for everyone.
“Our colleagues have all been supplied with face masks for when they are working and will be playing their part in helping our communities to stay safe.
“We want them to feel comfortable wearing a face covering for up to eight hours at a time, and so are also ensuring more comfortable face visors are available to those who prefer to wear one.”Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op