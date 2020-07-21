A complete set of the original Pokemon cards could fetch £35,000 when they go up for auction in Lichfield.

Sellers from around the world are expected to bid in the Richard Winterton Auctioneers sale on 27th July.

Some of the Pokemon cards in the collection

The complete base set of the first edition Shadowless Pokemon cards are in an original binder with the Gotta catch ’em all slogan on the cover.

They are being sold by Nigel Brookes, 33, who was given them as a 14th birthday present in 1999.

Nigel Brookes with the Pokemon cards

“It soon became apparent that this collection could become an ace up the sleeve one day. “We’ve looked after this for 20 years and hope it will go to someone who will respect it in the same way.” Nigel Brookes

The 102-card set has actually got 103 cards as there are two different versions of the iconic Pikachu, numbered 58a for Red Cheek Pikachu and 58b for Yellow Cheek Pikachu.

The sale will take place at 5pm on 27th July to help buyers in the US and Japan take part.

