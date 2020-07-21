People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to take part in a summer reading challenge.

Organised by Staffordshire County Council’s libraries service, the initiative is asking residentsto read any four books over the summer and submit short reviews.

The best reviews will be shared online over the summer, with overall winners receiving prizes.

Cllr Gill Heath

Cllr Gill Heath, libraries chief at Staffordshire County Council said:

“Summer is a great time for a good read, and we all love to share our opinions on a good or bad book. “With our libraries now starting to reopen following lockdown, taking part in our challenge is a great opportunity to get adults reading more and to try doing their own book review.” Cllr Gill Heath

Lichfield Library reopened yesterday (20th July) with the library in Burntwood due to open open 27th July.

People have until 6th September to submit their entries to the summer reading challenge. For more details visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/staffs-summer-reads.