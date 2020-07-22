An appeal for information has been made after two men damaged a car in Hammerwich as they tried to break into it.

The incident happened on Hall Lane at around 11.30pm yesterday (21st July).

Officers say a Ford Fiesta was targeted outside a property.

“Residents were alerted to two males on their drive wearing tracksuit tops with their hoods up. “Damage was caused to the vehicle to gain entry. The offenders were disturbed and left on foot.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 0823 of 21/07/2020.