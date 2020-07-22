Don’t miss out!
Lichfield’s MP has co-chaired a meeting of high commissioners from across the Commonwealth as they debated trade agreements, COVID-19 and security issues.
Parliamentarians also joined the session, which featured figures from Australia, New Zealand and Canada.
Mr Fabricant said there was a desire to ensure all nations worked together going forward.
“We all have everything in common and little – if anything – to divide us.
“All were keen to conclude comprehensive trade agreements with the UK and we discussed issues including agricultural exports, free travel between our countries, the effects of COVID-19 and security issues including China.
“George Brandis, high commissioner of Australia, reminded us of the unique Five Eyes arrangement where the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand share and operate a common intelligence operation.
“Long before Brexit was ever dreamt of, I have argued for this wonderful opportunity to create an enduring global network of like-minded, English speaking nations which also all use our Parliamentary system and the English law in their courts.
“It’s a natural partnership.”Michael Fabricant MP