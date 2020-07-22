Don’t miss out!
The boss of a Lichfield travel agent says an appointment system will be in place when they reopen next month.
Hays Travel, on Bore Street, will welcome customers again from 1st August.
It comes after the Government lifted restrictions on overseas travel during the coronavirus crisis.
Store manager Kellie Buckland said:
“We are on countdown after what feels like as very long four months of working from home.
“Things will look slightly different as we will work on ask appointment system to regulate the numbers in the shop at any one time.
“Since the crisis began we have been working tirelessly to secure our customers new holidays to replace the ones cancelled.
“We have also been booking lots of new customers holidays also which is amazing news.”Kellie Buckland, Hays Travel