Live music will return as a socially-distanced festival is held near Lichfield next month.

The event in Harlaston will take place in the garden of Vikki Holland-Bowyer and Greg Stevenson who run entertainment company The Reunion Group.

The Abba Reunion Tribute Show

Their business specialises in live music productions and touring theatre tribute shows.

But after seeing concerts cancelled due to the coronavirus and restrictions on theatre guidelines after COVID-19, the duo decided to come up with a new solution.

Vikki said:

“Entertainment – live music especially – is great for everyone’s mental health and as Government are now allowing outdoor music, we have decided to bring live performance back and stage a few small festivals on our acre plot garden. “As theatres are still closed we are making our spacious country garden into an outdoor theatre-style festival where fun-starved locals can come and enjoy live music in the fresh air once again, while staying safe in a controlled social distancing environment.” Vikki Holland-Bowyer

The concert will be headlined by the Abba Reunion Tribute Show, with other performers on the bill including 70s band Discolicious, rock group Trinity and vocalist Lisa Oliver.

The area around the stage will see squares marked out more than a metre apart, as well as party pitches for up to six people.

The concert takes place on 8th August. Tickets are £25 and can be booked by calling 01827 706705 or by visiting www.theabbareuniontributeshow.co.uk.