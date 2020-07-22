Lichfield City FC will face one side less next season after the make-up of the Midland Football League Division One was confirmed.

The competition will only feature 19 teams next season after NKF Burbage’s decision to fold.

It means Leicester Road will remain in the division having been top when the season was curtailed by coronavirus.

When the league was ended City were 25 points adrift of top spot with three games in hand.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Lichfield City will face Chasetown FC in a pre-season fixture at home on 22nd August in a game that is currently scheduled to be behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.