The owners of a vegan business in Lichfield have confirmed that it has been put up for sale and will not be reopening after the coronavirus crisis.
The Ultimate Vegan Cafe in City Arcade had not reopened following the forced closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite restrictions being eased.
But in a statement on the business’ Facebook page, the owners said health reasons had forced their decision to remain shut.
“We are sorry to announce that the Ultimate Vegan Cafe is up for sale and we will not be reopening.
“We will not be able to run the cafe, so we are looking for a buyer.
“To all our lovely customers, thank you for your support over the last 18 months.”