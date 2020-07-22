Don’t miss out!
People can now eat in at a Lichfield branch of McDonald’s after the company confirmed the move at more than 700 sites across the UK.
The Conduit Street outlet will allow people to eat inside from today (22nd July) following the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.
Social distancing measures will be in place, with numbers inside the restaurant managed to avoid over-crowding.
A spokesperson said:
“Food will be served by table service only with customers able to order directly to their table via the My McDonald’s App, at the till or kiosk.
“In line with Government guidance, McDonald’s will be asking customers that choose to eat-in to leave their contact details by using their smart phone to either scan a QR code taking them to a dedicated webpage, or by visiting that webpage directly.
“Customers will be asked to leave the name of the lead member and the number of people within their group, a phone number, the date and time of visit and the restaurant number as identified on each table.”McDonald’s spokesperson
