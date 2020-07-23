Footballers will be returning to the pitch in Burntwood as a six-a-side leagues return.

Leisure Leagues confirmed its Sunday and Monday divisions would be back in action from this weekend.

New rules will be brought in place as part of social distancing measures, including not allowing players to be within a metre of the referee and asking for card instead of cash payments.

Leisure Leagues director Tom Nash said:

“The four months of inactivity we have undergone as a nation has been tough for everyone. “The effects on obesity are well known, but also the mental health aspects are important too. “People have been isolated, literally, away from their friends and family, and the vital camaraderie that we need has been lost. “The wonderful thing about these leagues is they are a real community hub. Some of our players are top class, while others might not have played football for a long time, it brings everyone together.” Tom Nash, Leisure Leagues

More details about the Sunday league are available here, while information on the Monday competition can be found here.