An exhibition of community art created during the coronavirus lockdown in Lichfield is going on display.

The Hub at St Mary’s teamed up with local artist Rosie and Ramona to curate letters, paintings, poems and photography created by residents from the COVID-19 period.

As well as being on display in the venue’s gallery, the Letters from Lockdown exhibition is also available to view online.

Carrying the Country – Kieran Watson

Lichfield Locked Down – Thomas Hughes

Gallery assistant Helen Hicks installing the exhibition

Battle of Asda – Brian Caldicott

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We wanted to create a snapshot of our community’s feelings during lockdown. “So many things have happened during the last few months – from Clap for Carers to the awful killing of George Floyd, even down to the rise of Joe Exotic, The Tiger King. “It seems lockdown was punctuated by all these cataclysmic events and explosions of pop culture, all while we were trapped in the mundanities of our own four walls. “Letters from Lockdown was about asking the community to log this time, almost like an archive. “We have been delighted with the response from the community – so much creativity has gone into the submissions. “I hope it’s the first of many exhibitions at The Hub created by the people of Lichfield.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

The venue has been prepared in line with Government guidelines around social distancing, including a one way system set up and space left between cafe tables.