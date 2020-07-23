Lichfield District Council House

Councillors in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to support a new bill to help tackle climate change.

The motion will be proposed by Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, at the next meeting of Lichfield District Council in October. It will be seconded by Cllr David Robertson.

It asks the local authority to support the Local Electricity Bill, which plans to allow the creation of local renewable energy supply companies.

Cllr Robertson said:

“As we go back to the ‘new normal’ after COVID-19 we have a chance to rebuild our economy so it works for everyone and a local right to supply is a way of doing just that. “By supporting this motion Lichfield District Council will have the chance to bring new green jobs to Lichfield, Burntwood and the surrounding villages as well as helping new green energy companies to tackle climate change and reducing energy costs for us all.” Cllr Dave Robertson

The motion will be heard at a meeting on 13th October.