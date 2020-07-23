Don’t miss out!
A driver has been resuscitated at the side of the road after a crash in Lichfield.
The incident happened on Eastern Avenue at 8.30am this morning (23rd July).
The man was injured after his car crashed into a lamppost.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said:
“A passing ambulance came across the incident three minutes after the 999 call was made to find the driver of a car, a man, in a critical condition.
“The crew commenced resuscitation on scene and, once joined by ambulance colleagues, they worked as a team to administer advanced life support and managed to restart the man’s heart.
“The man was taken, in a serious condition, by land ambulance on blue lights to Royal Derby Hospital for further specialist care.”West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson