Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Teenagers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked not to squeeze themselves into swings designed for toddlers after incidents of them getting trapped.
Firefighters say they have been called upon to free young people from play equipment during incidents across Staffordshire in recent weeks.
A spokesperson for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said:
“Young teenagers are climbing into toddler swings on local parks and becoming trapped.
“Crews are already busy dealing with real emergencies and this leaves play equipment out of use while it is repaired.
“We are asking young people to stop misusing play equipment when out with friends.”