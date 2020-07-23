Disabled parking spaces in Lichfield city centre are being suspended, Lichfield District Council has confirmed.

The local authority said the decision was made “to allow for better social distancing”.

Cars parked on Market Street in Lichfield. Picture: Trevor Rickard. Available for reuse under this Creative Commons licence.

It will mean spaces on Bore Street, Conduit Street, Market Street and Tamworth Street are unavailable from tomorrow (24th July).

But an extra 42 spaces will be made available for blue badge holders in the Bird Street car park.

In a statement on the council’s website, Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member of major projects and economic development, said:

“We hope blue badge holders will understand why we are making this temporary change to parking in the city centre. “It can be difficult to practice social distancing along bustling streets in the heart of our beautiful city centre, and so freeing up some additional space should make it easier for pedestrians to get by safely. “The extra Blue Badge parking bays at Bird Street car park gives great access to the city centre so are a good alternative.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

“Inner heart of the city should be permanently pedestrianised”

Michael Fabricant in the outdoor seating area at Corner Cafe on Bore Street

The decision comes after Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant called for full pedestrianisation of the city centre on a permanent basis.

The Conservative MP said it would help create a cafe culture to attract tourists.