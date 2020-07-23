Don’t miss out!
The bosses of a Lichfield production company have turned their homes into a film studio to allow them to create new material during the coronavirus crisis.
Al Rowe and Stuart Goodwin, from community film and theatre group Goodrow Productions, said they were forced to find new ways to get creative during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They have now released a short remake of Jack and the Beanstalk online, featuring members of their family in the cast.
Stuart said:
“Like other creatives in our community, we have been forced to change how we work together and what kind of projects we can get involved in.
“There have been lots of initiatives where people have been recording songs, speeches and poems, that they have shared on line and they have been really great.
“More than ever before artists have realised the importance of coming together as a community and staying connected through social media.”Stuart Goodwin
The group formed their own ‘bubble’ to allow the filming to take place.
Al revealed that the inspiration had come from an unusual source:
“Beanstalk started off as part of my nine-year-old son Laurence’s homework.
“He has his own YouTube channel and we have been adding vlogs as well as his Minecraft videos. He is trying to reach his target of 100 subscribers and we all thought it would be great to use his drama homework to help achieve that goal.
“So Zephan and Stuart worked on improving the script and we acted most of the scenes out against a green screen backdrop.
“We did some location shots in and around Lichfield and made sure that all of the family took part.
“It was great fun and was all shot on a mobile phone – anyone could have a go. It brought us together as a family and gave us a renewed sense of purpose.
“It was also an opportunity to pass on new skills and knowledge to the children without making it feel too much like a formal lesson.
“They are already clamouring to get on with the sequel!”Al Rowe
