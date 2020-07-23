The bosses of a Lichfield production company have turned their homes into a film studio to allow them to create new material during the coronavirus crisis.

Al Rowe and Stuart Goodwin, from community film and theatre group Goodrow Productions, said they were forced to find new ways to get creative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have now released a short remake of Jack and the Beanstalk online, featuring members of their family in the cast.

Stuart said:

“Like other creatives in our community, we have been forced to change how we work together and what kind of projects we can get involved in. “There have been lots of initiatives where people have been recording songs, speeches and poems, that they have shared on line and they have been really great. “More than ever before artists have realised the importance of coming together as a community and staying connected through social media.” Stuart Goodwin

The group formed their own ‘bubble’ to allow the filming to take place.

Al revealed that the inspiration had come from an unusual source: