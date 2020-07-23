A Lichfield councillor says COVID-19, Brexit and climate change will be among the major challenges he faces after becoming the new leader of Staffordshire County Council.

Cllr Alan White was confirmed in the role at a meeting of the council this morning (23rd July).

Cllr Alan White

He succeeds long term Conservative leader Cllr Philip Atkins as leader of the county council.

“Philip will be a tough act to follow and I thank him for all he has done for us as a council and for the county of Staffordshire. “We face some challenges ahead, the like of which we have never seen in our lifetime – COVID-19, Brexit and climate change to name but three. “I am sure that through our energy, innovation and passion, the county council will play a leading role in finding the solutions to the challenges ahead. “Through the coronavirus pandemic we have seen our communities, businesses and partners unite to protect the most vulnerable and halt the spread of infection. “We must ensure that the connections we have forged through the crisis continue as we lead the recovery and beyond. We must stay connected with the people we serve, to look after those who depend on us and work together to bring better prospects and prosperity for all.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr White’s deputy will be Cllr Philip White, while a number of changes have also been made to the cabinet.