Monochrome was the theme as Lichfield Camera Club held the latest round of their weekly competition.

The photographers have been battling it out since the coronavirus crisis curtailed their regular events.

A Cumbrian Landscape – Darron Matthews

Abandoned on the Prairie – Lorraine Boothman

Breaking Light – Dean Borgazzi

Dog Rose – Graham Slight

Full steam ahead – Tony Stainer

Just Chillin – Debra Dingley

Liam Skin Tyson – Rob Ings

Rough sea – Annette Keetley

The Pump House – David Bull

45027 (1968 on FP3) – Kevin Terry

To view all entries in the Lichfield Camera Club leagues visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.