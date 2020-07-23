Duane Gair

Police are trying to trace a Lichfield man wanted in connection with a string of offences.

Staffordshire Police say Duane Gair, 31, is being sought by officers who say he also has connections with Burntwood, Whittington, Burton-on-Trent and Stafford.

A spokesperson said:

“He is wanted by officers for failing to appear, public order, failing to stop, possession of cannabis, criminal damage and driving offences. “Anyone that may have seen him or knows his whereabouts should contact us.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 115 of 21 July.