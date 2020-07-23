The team at Lichfield Live are launching the Lichfield Live Community Awards to recognise and celebrate the groups and people who have helped hold us together.

The aim of the awards, which forms part of the on-going Lichfield Looks Forward initiative, is to recognise the significant contributions made during the crisis to support communities in the area.

There have been many well-documented schemes and projects over recent months, but there are also countless unsung local people who have made major contributions to community life and spirit since the pandemic struck who have yet to receive any recognition.

We want you, the people who live and work in Lichfield District, to nominate those individuals and groups who you believe deserve to be recognised for their efforts.

An awards ceremony will be held on Friday, 18th September 2020, streamed live online and hosted by local comedian Chris Purchase. Each winner will be presented with an award, created by local artist Chris Day, to mark their achievements.

Lichfield Live is also keen to hear from local businesses and organisations who are interested in sponsoring the Community Awards. Contact the team to add your support to the efforts of local groups and people during this challenging time for us all.

The COVID-19 crisis has been a testing and difficult time all across the world. In March, the economy was effectively shut down, with businesses and organisations forced to close and people separated from family and friends. Traditional support networks were shattered overnight.

However, during the crisis, we have seen an impressive response from both established groups and members of the public. People have stepped up, helped out, and responded in any way they could to help others.

We will be asking our Panel of Judges, Kathy Coe MBE (founder of Pathway), the Very Rev Adrian Dorber, (Dean of Lichfield Cathedral), Louie Clegg, (Best of Lichfield), Kristen Lackajis (Editor at Citylife in Lichfield), and Paul Groves (Director of Lichfield Community Media C.I.C.) to pick a winner from each of the following categories.

Lichfield Live will make a shortlist from open nominations. But remember, anyone can submit a nomination, so get thinking about the groups and individuals who have impressed you the most in the last few months and get nominating.

As well as the awards categories below there will also be a people’s choice award voted by you during the awards show. We’re looking for the best lockdown house decoration! Send in your photos of your rainbows, teddy bears, NHS and frontline worker thanks and tune in live to vote for your favourites.