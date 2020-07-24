The High Sheriff of Staffordshire is preparing to join five other cyclists for a ride around the county to raise money for charity.

Charlie Bagot-Jewitt will cover 300 miles after kicking off the journey on 1st August.

Money raised will go to the Community Foundation for Staffordshire.

Charlie Bagott-Jewitt and the other riders preparing for their 300 mile challenge

The ride begins in Stafford, before visiting local attractions, including Lichfield Cathedral on 8th August – the final day of his charity challenge.

“I am delighted that the cycle ride will be the first major outing of my year after COVID-19, and that myself and the riders can get around so many of the fantastic county sites. “We want to promote Staffordshire as a wonderful place for a staycation and raise money for the Staffordshire Community Foundation who have been amazing in their support of so many small, local charities across the county during the pandemic. “We hope to meet many people across the county too including many dignitaries in the towns and villages through which we will pass.” Charlie Bagot-Jewitt

People can donate to the charity challenge via the online fundraising page.