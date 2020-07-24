People living in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for roles as retained on-call firefighters.

The position are suitable for people aged over 18 who live or work within five minutes of their local fire stations.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service they were looking for applicants from Lichfield, Chase Terrace, Abbots Bromley and Barton-under-Needwood.

“After their initial training course, retained on-call firefighters attend weekly drill nights to ensure they maintain their skills, in addition to which there are many more opportunities for training throughout the year. “As well as responding to emergencies, retained on-call firefighters can also get involved in community fire safety initiatives in their local area, including home fire risk checks and school visits. “We are looking for people from a range of backgrounds that represents the diversity of our communities.” Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson

For more information on the roles, visit the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service website.