A Lichfield man has been given a national award for his work on a housing project.
Site manager Ian Larkins received the National House Building Council pride in the job quality award for his efforts on the Amington Garden Village project in Tamworth.
The Redrow Homes employee scored highly in all areas of build and site management, including technical expertise, leadership and health and safety.
“Winning this award is a fantastic achievement.
“I’m incredibly proud every time we hand over a completed new house and surpass customers’ expectations, knowing we have created a new home for a family.
“Building a strong team, who share my values, has been key to the success we’ve seen at this development, and I’d like to thank them for all their hard work – I couldn’t do my job without their continued support.”Ian Larkins