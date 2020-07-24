A senior police officer is asking people in Lichfield and Burntwood not to join meet-ups this weekend.

Staffordshire Police say they are aware of events planned across the county.

Supt Tom Chisholm

Superintendent Tom Chisholm, head of neighbourhood policing, said cars could be seized and fines issued where necessary.

“These gatherings are disruptive to local residents and in breach of signposted restrictions. “We will be deploying more officers to these areas and will deal with any offences robustly those taking part could face fines or even having their cars seized.” Supt Tom Chisholm, Staffordshire Police

Although lockdown has been eased, Supt Chisholm said the gatherings should not be taking place.

“Coronavirus continues to be a major risk, so we would urge people not to attend the events as there can be large numbers involved. “We are asking drivers considering attending for the purposes of social gathering to consider the nuisance effects on local residents and stay away. “I’m also calling on the public to help us – if you have any intelligence or hear about an event taking place, please get in touch with us so we can prevent it.” Supt Tom Chisholm, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information about planned gatherings can contact Staffordshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.