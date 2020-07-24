Spaces in a Lichfield car park have been changed to allow more disabled spaces after a decision to suspend on street city centre blue badge bays.

Lichfield District Council revealed the plan yesterday (24th July) before introducing it today.

The local authority said the suspension of the disabled bays on Bore Street, Conduit Street, Market Street and Tamworth Street would help manage social distancing outside shops and banks.

Council staff have been repurposing spaces in the Bird Street car park as part of a plan to switch 42 of the bays for blue badge holders.

Bays reserved for disabled drivers in Bird Street car park

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development at Lichfield District Council, said:

“We hope blue badge holders will understand why we are making this temporary change to parking in the city centre. “It can be difficult to practice social distancing along bustling streets in the heart of our beautiful city centre, and so freeing up some additional space should make it easier for pedestrians to get by safely. “The extra Blue Badge parking bays at Bird Street car park gives great access to the city centre so are a good alternative.”

But local businesses have questioned the decision due to the potential impact on trade.

A spokesperson for one company said: