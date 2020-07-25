Highways bosses say a new phase of work on the final stretch of the Lichfield Southern Bypass has begun.

The scheme – which will link the A5127 Birmingham Road with the A5206 London Road – has now switched to the construction of the carriageway.

Work taking place on the new Lichfield Southern Bypass in an earlier phase

It comes as work to create a new underpass beneath the cross city railway line nears completion.

The latest phase of the project will also include building a retaining wall for a proposed section of Lichfield Canal.

Construction is also due to begin on the new Persimmon Homes development off the new spine road.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Cllr Philip White said:

“The final section of the Lichfield Southern Bypass is essential to the city’s future growth. It is enabling the delivery of much-needed new homes it will reduce congestion in the city centre. “The phase of works to create the new road under rail bridge was a detailed engineering project which needed to take place over Christmas as the team needed to take temporary possession of this section of the railway. “We’re pleased that work has been able to continue safely through the Covid-19 period to help strengthen our economy at a critical time as we move out of the pandemic.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

As well as the new housing estate, the road will also link with a new primary school.

Council chiefs also say they hope the road will ease city centre congestion.