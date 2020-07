Police are appealing for information after two people tried to gain entry to a property in Lichfield.

The incident happened just after midnight on 25th July at a residential address on Mesnes Green.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:

“The two offenders were disturbed by the occupant and fled down Cherry Orchard.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log 14 of 25/07/20.