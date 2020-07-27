A Burntwood Labour councillor has said the Conservatives at Staffordshire County Council have made a “proverbial cock-up” over the confirmation of new cabinet members.

A meeting on Thursday (23rd July) saw Cllr Alan White confirmed as the new leader of the authority.

Members of his Conservative cabinet were also confirmed during the session – but Labour’s Cllr Sue Woodward says it should not have taken several hours of the meeting for members of the council to be informed.

Cllr Sue Woodward

“It was slightly bizarre to say the least that new cabinet members were fielding questions even before all members, let alone the residents of Staffordshire, had been officially informed of their appointment. “That makes me think this was the proverbial cock-up rather than any conspiracy, but I was infuriated by a number of Conservative members telling me I had received it the previous afternoon – I hadn’t as it had only been shared with Conservatives, not with the opposition group. “I’ve received an apology from the one Conservative who was the most vocal on this but I’ve now written to the monitoring officer at the county council seeking assurances that it won’t happen again. “One Conservative basically told me it was nothing to do with me until they were elected at the council, even though this didn’t actually happen. “Some of them think that the council is a Conservative club – it’s certainly not and they shouldn’t treat it as such.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr White has replaced long-serving leader Cllr Philip Atkins in the top role at the county council, with Cllr Philip White taking up the role as his deputy.

Cllr Woodward added: