A Lichfield business says passing trade is being hit by a decision to make changes to city centre car parking provision.

On street disabled bays have been suspended on Bore Street, Conduit Street, Market Street and Tamworth Street to help manage social distancing outside shops.

Lichfield District Council has opted to convert part of Bird Street car park to accommodate more blue badge spaces while the temporary suspension takes place.

The temporary disabled bays in the Bird Street car park

But a spokesperson for J&D Shoe Repairs, based on Bolt Court, said the move was having an impact on business, with many spaces in the car park remaining empty all weekend.

“It’s the passing trade we’re losing out on with people who would park then walk down the alley and have a set of keys cut on impulse.” J&D Shoe Repairs spokesperson

The temporary measures have also met with criticism from disabled drivers on social media.

This is disgusting! We can't force disabled people to stay at home in order to allow the abled to live a better life. https://t.co/nlI2JWrZqG — Lisa Kavaney – Alieshia.com (@alieshiablog) July 24, 2020

But it's not better social distancing for disabled people, is it. It's just distancing. https://t.co/pERcU9ZExU — Ella (@latentexistence) July 24, 2020

Disabled people should just go in the week when it's quiet, right? I'm sure my boss won't mind me skipping work…

Why is it always us who lose out? https://t.co/wO9T7h39WG — Diary of a Disabled Person. (@WheelsofSteer) July 24, 2020

Why do ableds hate disabled people so much? We have to social distance too https://t.co/A3WEN4BnIX — possum (@impossumble_) July 24, 2020

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member of major projects and economic development at the council, said: