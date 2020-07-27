Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield business says passing trade is being hit by a decision to make changes to city centre car parking provision.
On street disabled bays have been suspended on Bore Street, Conduit Street, Market Street and Tamworth Street to help manage social distancing outside shops.
Lichfield District Council has opted to convert part of Bird Street car park to accommodate more blue badge spaces while the temporary suspension takes place.
But a spokesperson for J&D Shoe Repairs, based on Bolt Court, said the move was having an impact on business, with many spaces in the car park remaining empty all weekend.
“It’s the passing trade we’re losing out on with people who would park then walk down the alley and have a set of keys cut on impulse.”J&D Shoe Repairs spokesperson
The temporary measures have also met with criticism from disabled drivers on social media.
Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member of major projects and economic development at the council, said:
“We hope blue badge holders will understand why we are making this temporary change to parking in the city centre.
“It can be difficult to practice social distancing along bustling streets in the heart of our beautiful city centre, and so freeing up some additional space should make it easier for pedestrians to get by safely.
“The extra Blue Badge parking bays at Bird Street car park gives great access to the city centre so are a good alternative.”Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council
Drove into Lichfield on Saturday night for our first eat-out restaurant visit since March. Couldn’t find a space on Bird St, couldn’t find a space on Sandford St, gave up and went home totally dejected to eat reheated BBQ leftovers.
