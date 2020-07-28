Bosses at a Lichfield business say parking changes in the city centre has left shoppers and traders “lost for words”.

Lichfield District Council has suspended on street disabled parking on Bore Street, Conduit Street, Market Street and Tamworth Street.

It said the decision had been made to allow for social distancing to take place outside city centre businesses.

The move has led to a large part of Bird Street car park being converted for disabled parking.

But the move has proved unpopular with both businesses and blue badge holders.

A spokesperson for Melbourne coffee shop on Bird Street questioned the decision to make the changes.

“While we understand the needs for social distancing, this has left disabled locals and businesses lost for words. “We have struggled to make our business work in the current climate and we managed to save our business and staff jobs – but this is a kick in our business baubles.” Melbourne coffee shop

J&D Shoe Repairs on Bolt Court – one of the routes linking the Bird Street car park to the city centre – said many of the new blue badge bays had been empty since the switch was made.