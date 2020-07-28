A city centre coffee shop and bar is preparing to offer an outdoor service on Market Square as it welcomes customers for the first time in four months.

The Hub at St Mary’s was forced to close the venue above Lichfield Library during the coronavirus crisis.

But it now reopening with additional outdoor seating on Market Square on Friday and Saturday evenings until 8pm after being given permission by Lichfield City Council to pilot an outdoor service.

Market Square. Picture: Jeremy Bolwell. Available for reuse under this Creative Commons licence

Louise Fleming, executive director of The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We are a community arts space and a registered charity, so as we are unable to put on shows and events at the moment, so The Hub has to make the most of other ways of generating income. “We would like to thank Lichfield City Council for their generous support in allowing us to use the Market Square and also the Heritage Lottery Fund Emergency Fund for their support in purchasing queue barriers and helping us with extra front of house staff which enables us to open for longer hours.” Louise Fleming

The coffee shop and bar will open from 31st July.

Creative director Anthony Evans said: