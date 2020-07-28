Council chiefs say they are making changes to a controversial alteration to disabled parking provision in Lichfield.

On-street blue badge bays have been temporarily suspended to allow for social distancing in the city centre.

To mitigate the issue, the council converted a number of spaces into disabled bays in the Bird Street car park.

Bays reserved for disabled drivers in Bird Street car park

But following a backlash from businesses and drivers, the local authority says it is now moving some of the blue badge spaces elsewhere in the city.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and academic development, said:

“We know Bird Street car park is a popular choice for many people driving to Lichfield and, having monitored how many blue badge holders are using it, we have decided to move half of these temporary spaces to Lombard Street car park. “We will continue to monitor both car parks to make sure we get the mix right for both shoppers and Blue Badge holders.” Cllr Liz Little

The council said it was also planning to extend a scheme which sees people able to park all day for £1 in a number of city centre car parks.

The offer was meant to come to end on 3rd August, but the council says it will now run until 31st August.

“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to extend this offer and I am sure everyone planning a day out in Lichfield or a quick pop to the shops will also be pleased. “The offer is helping to bring people back to the city centre and is supporting our local shops, eateries and visitor attractions.” Cllr Liz Little

To find out more about the £1 parking offer and for a handy city centre car park map, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/parkingoffer.