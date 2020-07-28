Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Council chiefs say they are making changes to a controversial alteration to disabled parking provision in Lichfield.
On-street blue badge bays have been temporarily suspended to allow for social distancing in the city centre.
To mitigate the issue, the council converted a number of spaces into disabled bays in the Bird Street car park.
But following a backlash from businesses and drivers, the local authority says it is now moving some of the blue badge spaces elsewhere in the city.
Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and academic development, said:
“We know Bird Street car park is a popular choice for many people driving to Lichfield and, having monitored how many blue badge holders are using it, we have decided to move half of these temporary spaces to Lombard Street car park.
“We will continue to monitor both car parks to make sure we get the mix right for both shoppers and Blue Badge holders.”Cllr Liz Little
The council said it was also planning to extend a scheme which sees people able to park all day for £1 in a number of city centre car parks.
The offer was meant to come to end on 3rd August, but the council says it will now run until 31st August.
“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to extend this offer and I am sure everyone planning a day out in Lichfield or a quick pop to the shops will also be pleased.
“The offer is helping to bring people back to the city centre and is supporting our local shops, eateries and visitor attractions.”Cllr Liz Little
To find out more about the £1 parking offer and for a handy city centre car park map, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/parkingoffer.
I fail to see what this will achieve by moving the disabled car park facilities from Bird St to Lombard street as the distance to the Banks and Market is just as far. If you can not walk a small distance then you are not able to visit the centre of town to shop.
1 word for LDC “incompetent”
The reason there hasn’t been a take up in use of the Bird Street disabled spaces car park, is its to far away to access parts of the town, i.e. Bore street. Cllr Liz Little is now removing some of the disabled parking so able bodied people can park closer and move disabled parking further away, a move which I feel is just discrimination towards the disabled.
All of those original parking spaces in the city centre with a blue badge car in them represented disabled spending customers and LDC removed them all within 24 hours.
Why not make all car parking free, until October, and create disabled parking spaces as close to the centre as possible, such as on Wade street, this would provide a boost to businesses who are struggling and improve access to disabled users.
Longer term have a future facing effective and ground breaking shop mobility/parking service that benefits its users and Lichfield.
We had a saying when I was an apprentice many moons ago whenever someone made a monumental cock-up and followed it with an even bigger one.
Lichfield Council – it is time to introduce Mr Arse to Mr Elbow!
At last common sense prevails…
No, wait. I got that wrong.
Ummmmm.
At last, the Council makes a clear and decisive decision after proper consultation.
No, that’s not right either.
Got it. Council finds itself in deep hole and digs even further down.
So disabled people complain that Bird Street car park is not great as its too far to walk. The council’s remedy is to move some spaces to Lombard Street, which is even further away and not exactly the most easily accessible car park for those with mobility issues.
Ridiculous.
This is a triumph for those able-bodied moaners who were unwilling to park further away from the centre of Lichfield than Bird Street and yet believe the disabled and those with mobility problems should park in The Friary and other car parks. It is also a triumph of cockwomble-style ineptitude for the council.
Well done everyone!
The stupidity of Lichfield Council knows no bounds now the disabled parking practically out of town. Simple solution allow access in & out of Bore street re in state disabled bays there & it still Means pedestrianisation of centre of Lichfield achievable. Business still served & no impact on able bodied spots & social distancing town centre.
I urge all who are impacted to contact Cllr Alan White the new leader of the Council with concerns.
In the spirit of openness and fair play, could the names of the Council officials who made these changes be published?
We could then give them the accolades which they so deserve.
Leave a comment