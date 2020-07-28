Rubbish dumped on Cappers Lane in Lichfield

Piles of rubbish have been dumped across Lichfield during a three-day spate of fly-tipping.

Lichfield District Council said crews had tackled a number of incidents in recent weeks:

24th July: Cappers Lane

25th/26th July: Wood Lane, Little Aston

25th/26th July: Streetway Road, Shenstone

25th/26th July: Thornyhurst Lane, Shenstone

27th July: Wall Lane, Lichfield

Waste has now been cleared from the sites, but saw household and general waste left behind.

The Wall Lane incident saw a truck full of rubbish needing to be cleared up, including a vacuum cleaner, mattress, drawers and a fridge.

The waste left behind by fly-tippers on Wall Lane

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for leisure, parks and waste at Lichfield District Council, said:

“It’s really disappointing to see so much fly-tipping being reported over the last few days. “Fly-tipping is a criminal offence, and it is both ugly and expensive to clear up. This is an unnecessary cost and the money could be better used to improve public facilities and services. “We’re gathering evidence from all the locations, and if we identify the culprits we will seek to prosecute. If you have any information, please report it to us as soon as possible to help us with our investigations. “Everyone can help us to keep the district free of fly-tipping by making sure they only use properly licensed companies to do work on their behalf. “So, when employing a gardener, tree surgeon, builder or house clearance company, it’s important to check they are licensed to legally remove your waste. If they cannot produce this paperwork, don’t use them as they could go on to dump your waste.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

The council is also interested to know if any companies are going door-to-door offering to take waste away for a payment.

To report fly-tipping or if you have information about a recent offence, call Lichfield District Council on 01543 308999 or visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/report.