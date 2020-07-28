A Lichfield councillor says the city’s MP should represent his constituents rather than “parroting the party line”.

Cllr Hugh Ashton’s comments come after a recent vote on a trade bill.

The Lichfield City Council member said he had written to Michael Fabricant over concerns about the future of the NHS in relation to trade negotiations with the United States.

Cllr Hugh Ashton and Michael Fabricant MP

But he claimed the MP’s response had “echoed” those of other Conservatives.

“Mr Fabricant voted against New Clause 17 which would have enshrined in law the principle that the NHS stays in British hands “Given this Government’s history of u-turns on previously held positions, and the overall lack of trust in the Johnson Government, the lack of legal protection for the NHS should be a cause for concern.” Cllr Hugh Ashton, Lichfield City Council

Cllr Ashton said votes by Mr Fabricant against clauses on food standards and a potential Parliamentary veto on future trade deals were also concerning.

“With a 78-seat majority the Government could introduce seemingly innocuous legislative changes which actually form the conditions for a trade deal that is disadvantageous to the people of the United Kingdom, while benefitting a privileged few in this country and overseas. “I believe that Lichfield’s MP should be doing more to protect the interests of his constituents than simply parroting the party line, which dodges the issue. “If he genuinely believes in protecting the NHS, British food and animal welfare standards, and the representative democratic process, he would have voted for, rather than against, these clauses.” Cllr Hugh Ashton, Lichfield City Council

Mr Fabricant declined to comment.