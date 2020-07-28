People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to scale the heights from home for a local charity.

St Giles Hospice has launched the Hike from Home virtual trek to raise vital funds after traditional events were halted due to the coronavirus crisis.

St Giles Hospice fundraiser Sue Jones

The challenge sees people able to take on three virtual routes, covering the 1,345m to the top of Ben Nevis, the 4,808m to the peak of the Alps, or the 8,484m to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

Elinor Eustace, director of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“With all the restrictions on travel and group gatherings at the moment, we are trying to find new ways to help our community reach new heights and challenge themselves for St Giles. “So many of our supporters love to push themselves to their limits on our fundraising challenges, but although you can’t take on a real trek this year because of the coronavirus pandemic you can join us and trek to the top on your own terrain. “Choose your challenge and complete the suggested miles or elevation – however and whenever you like – while raising funds for St Giles along the way. “You’ll get the same huge sense of achievement from pushing yourself to the limit and knowing you’re making a real difference to local people and their families living with a terminal illness. “We are still delivering care to some of the most vulnerable people in our community but it costs £850,000 every month just to keep our service going, which is why we are so grateful to our fundraisers right now. “We have never needed you more than we need you today.” Elinor Eustace, St Giles Hospice

Among those to find new ways of fundraising for St Giles Hospice is Sue Jones who has taken part in a sponsored walk for the charity.

Sue Jones celebrating completing her sponsored walk with friends

She decided to support the Whittington-based hospice after seeing her mother Sheila Wharton receive end of life care there last year.

“I would urge anyone to help raise funds for St Giles if they can – they need our help more than ever at the moment with shops having had to close and events being cancelled, so every amount you raise – however small – will make a real difference to such an important local charity. “St Giles is such a wonderful place that I wanted to do everything I can to support them – lockdown or no lockdown. “The care and kindness they showed to mum was amazing and I’ll never forget it. “Everyone was friendly and caring and at St Giles it wasn’t just about the patient – they cared about us all. Whenever we came to visit the receptionists always asked how we were – it was like being part of one large family. “I think Hike from Home is a great idea. It’s a way to get exercise and challenge yourself while doing some good for a real worthy local cause, and you can do it at home right now, despite social distancing.” Sue Jones

For further information about Hike from Home or to sign up email fundraising@stgileshospice.com or call 01543 432538.