Train bosses say a new cleaning tool will help tackle the spread of coronavirus on trains in and out of Lichfield.
West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway have rolled out the use of fogging machines to cleaning teams.
The systems create a mist which kills bacteria but is harmless to people.
The train operators say the hand-held foggers can sanitise an entire train carriage in just a few minutes.
Lawrence Bowman, deputy managing director of West Midlands Railway, said:
“The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority.
“These new machines are an important part of the enhanced cleaning regime we have put in place at our stations and on our trains.
“We have also recently stepped up our timetable to provide more capacity on the network and we are running longer trains to allow more space.
“We’re urging our customers who need to travel to help with social distancing by travelling at quieter times if possible and by wearing a face covering at all times.”Lawrence Bowman, West Midlands Railway