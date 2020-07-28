One of the fogging machines being used on a train

Train bosses say a new cleaning tool will help tackle the spread of coronavirus on trains in and out of Lichfield.

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway have rolled out the use of fogging machines to cleaning teams.

The systems create a mist which kills bacteria but is harmless to people.

The train operators say the hand-held foggers can sanitise an entire train carriage in just a few minutes.

Lawrence Bowman, deputy managing director of West Midlands Railway, said: