Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Children are trying out a new play area in Lichfield after it opened for the first time.
The Stowe Fields facility features a zip line, basket swing, slides, climbing frames, climbing nets and a seesaw.
It will replace the existing play area which will be removed over the summer.
Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for leisure, parks and waste at Lichfield District Council, said:
“I am thrilled the play area is ready for children to enjoy over the summer holidays.
“It’s a brilliant new facility and I am sure even more families will visit Stowe Pool to take advantage of the playground.
“We are looking to install benches in the area as we know once children get to the play area they will want to stay for some time.
“This is just one of a number of improvements we’ve made to the district’s parks over the summer – we have also launched three outdoor gyms recently, and I hope they are encouraging more people to take part in healthy exercise in our parks.”Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council
The new play area is a welcome facility which will be enjoyed by many children but why remove the other area which is suitable for toddlers when nothing in the new area is?
Leave a comment