A Labour councillor says changes to disabled parking provision in Lichfield city centre has hit those in greatest need the hardest.
Lichfield District Council has suspended on street blue badge on Bore Street, Conduit Street, Market Street and Tamworth Street.
Disabled provision has been moved to Bird Street and Lombard Street.
But Cllr Rob Birch said the removal of the on-street bays would have a negative impact.
“Councillors were never consulted on this and if we had been I for one would have opposed it.
“It is essential that we are inclusive of all who want to enjoy the city centre and make use of its facilities.
“The disabled parking areas have been established for many years and are a great facilitator to those who need access to the town.
“I don’t think the removal of disabled parking to the outskirts has made a great deal of difference to the social distancing but has detrimented those in greatest need.
“For me the benefits of this do not in any way outweigh the problems it has caused for many.
“It is also a little offensive to see the elderly and disabled members of our society moved out of the centre like some sort of social problem.”Cllr Rob Birch
The switch came after Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the permanent pedestrianisation of the city centre could boost tourism and trade.
But Cllr Birch said such a proposals was “inconsiderate”.
“There have been recent calls by some, not least our MP to completely close off the centre to vehicles and have it fully pedestrianised.
“This will massively disadvantage disabled people needing to park outside shops or banks, elderly people needing to be dropped off or those needing direct access.
“It is ill thought out and inconsiderate.
“The majority of the centre is already pedestrianised and the through route provides a vital lifeline to many. I’d urge anyone who objects to complain to their councillor.”Cllr Rob Birch
A councillor with concerns, thanks Rob!
I will ask, if LDC and Cllr Liz Little are serious about pedestrianising the centre, why haven’t they reviewed and improved the poor Shopmobility service to compensate, an easy move that would solve a number of problems. For those not familiar…
Based in the Friary car park multistorey past the Lichfield campus some way from the centre, It’s on a first come first served basis and your scooter or wheelchair must be booked at least 24 hours before its required, you need to attend a training session and provide I.D./address proofs, pay an annual registration of £5 & £1 per use of equipment.
Only available Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:
Morning pick up: 10am to 11am
Morning return or afternoon pick up: 12noon to 1.30pm
Afternoon return: 3pm to 3.30pm
Shopmobility does not run on Mondays and Sundays.
To say the current system is restrictive, difficult, not fit for purpose and screams we dont care is the understatement.
A review of the disabled provision in Lichfield the current shambles and the individuals running it should be made a priority at LDC.
I feel that disabled people are being completely ignored and even discriminated against due to this appalling movement of the parking sites in the centre of town. Has anyone on the council any idea of the inconvenience this has caused or do they even care because if they did this would not have happened.
