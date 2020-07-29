Don’t miss out!
The opening date for a food retailer’s new store in Lichfield has been confirmed.
The Food Warehouse will welcome customers from 8am on 11th August.
It will mean the final unit at the Imperial Retail Unit will be occupied after the opening of Lidl, B&M and PureGym at the site off Eastern Avenue.
Owned by retailer Iceland, The Food Warehouse’s new site had been due to open earlier this year before delays caused by the coronavirus crisis.
The store is expected to create around 30 jobs.
“The Food Warehouse and carries a wider range of products than an Iceland high street store.
“In addition to the complete Iceland range of frozen, chilled and fresh food and groceries, customers are offered extended ranges of luxury and speciality frozen food, chilled meat and fresh produce, plus value bulk packs of grocery products and selected food-related electrical and homeware lines.
“The distinctive range and shopping experience offered by The Food Warehouse have successfully extended our appeal to many customers who have never previously shopped at Iceland.”The Food Warehouse spokesperson