The Food Warehouse store in Lichfield

The opening date for a food retailer’s new store in Lichfield has been confirmed.

The Food Warehouse will welcome customers from 8am on 11th August.

It will mean the final unit at the Imperial Retail Unit will be occupied after the opening of Lidl, B&M and PureGym at the site off Eastern Avenue.

Owned by retailer Iceland, The Food Warehouse’s new site had been due to open earlier this year before delays caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The store is expected to create around 30 jobs.