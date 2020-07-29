Salon workers and gym staff in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to help people in abusive relationships access specialist help.

Staffordshire support service New Era said the coronavirus lockdown had left victims feeling more isolated than ever.

Chantelle Thompson, head of the service, said she hoped the reopening off beauty salons, hairdressers and gyms would be a chance for those living in abusive relationships to speak out.

“We know the lockdown has brought added emotional, financial and other pressures for many people, and left victims of domestic abuse feeling more isolated than ever before. “While New Era’s teams have been continuing to support adults and children throughout this incredibly testing time, we’re concerned some victims might have been suffering at home in silence, either unable to or too scared to get the help they need, especially if they live with their abuser. “Now, as more shops, hairdressers, nail bars, gyms and other fitness and beauty services start to re-open, this might be the first opportunity a victim has had to talk to someone they trust, such as their hairdresser, personal trainer or tattoo or nail artist.” Chantelle Thompson, New Era

New Era runs free one-day domestic abuse awareness workplace champions training for employers in Staffordshire.

Anyone interested in booking a session can email info@staffordshirechambers.co.uk.

“If you’re experiencing domestic abuse or worried about someone else who might be, our specialist teams can help and advise you.” Chantelle Thompson, New Era

New Era’s confidential helpline for victims on 0300 303 3778 operates 24-hours a day, while a live webchat facility is also available at www.new-era.uk.