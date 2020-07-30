A community group supporting vulnerable people in Shenstone during the coronavirus crisis have been boosted by a £500 donation.

The money was handed over to Team Shenstone by Persimmon Homes West Midlands as part of its community champions scheme.

The group of volunteers deliver shopping, collect prescriptions and offer a befriending service to those self-isolating in the area.

Additional PPE and hand sanitiser is being ordered with the money, as well as ingredients for cakes to be delivered to local residents.

Shirley O’Mara, spokeswoman for Team Shenstone, said:

“We have more than 60 volunteers and each week we deliver handmade cakes and biscuits to cheer up those who are isolating, which includes many elderly people. “Feedback has been overwhelming and it really helps keep up the spirits at this difficult time. “We are very grateful to Persimmon Homes West Midlands for its support.” Shirley O’Mara, Team Shenstone

David Greengrass, head of sales for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, added: