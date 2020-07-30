A popular food delivery service has confirmed it will begin operating in Lichfield.

Uber Eats said it would begin delivering McDonald’s food to the door of local residents from today (30th July).

Uber Eats. Picture: Shopblocks

The company said other local eateries would be available on the app in the coming weeks.

Toussaint Wattinne, general manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said:

“We are really excited to be launching in Lichfield, firstly with McDonald’s, and a host of local restaurants joining in the coming weeks. “As the nation’s lockdown slowly beings to lift, we hope to make it even easier for local residents to enjoy a variety of delicious food both comfortably and safely.” Toussaint Wattinne, Uber Eats

People can download the Uber Eats app on their smartphone or by visiting ubereats.com.